WOW This Casper, Wyoming Home Has Tons Of Outdoor Living Space

If you live in Wyoming you tend to be a big fan of the outdoors.

But, it's a fact of life that the weather in Wyoming can make it hard to enjoy the outdoors we love so much.

Winters are cold, and on the days where the temperatures are above freezing the wind can be brutal enough to keep even the hardiest outdoors person inside.

As I was perusing through local real estate I came across a home that has some of the most beautiful outdoor living spaces that I've ever seen.

I love that not only does it have a vast upstairs deck but it also has living space underneath as well.

This allows for a more protected space to sit, which means more time spent outside. Add trees to help protect from the wind, and a fabulous fire pit and you can see why I was so impressed with this home.

Casper, Wyoming Home Has Tons Of Outdoor Living Space This 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom 5,854 square foot home is located on the East side of Casper, Wyoming, and is on .6 acres. The current asking price is $1,395,000.



How gorgeous was that picture of the home in the evening?

And, I realize I spent so much time talking about the outdoor space I forgot to mention how great the interior of this home looks.

Sweeping high ceilings and large windows mean the home has an airy feel and with a movie theater, large master suite, and a custom kitchen who wouldn't want this house?

Massive Casper Home Has Sauna, Pizza Oven, Movie Theater, Barn, And More This 5,372 sq ft home is on 18.5 acres and has panoramic mountain and city views. This is an exquisite custom home with quality construction and cherry wood floors, granite, tile, and marble throughout.