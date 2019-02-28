Wyoming And The Holocaust: A Hunt For History

While the Holocaust was happening, what did the people of Wyoming know about it and how did they respond? If you'd like to become a citizen historian, you can help the US Holocaust Memorial Museum with a project to find out.

The project is called "History Unfolded" and asks students, teachers, and history buffs throughout the United States "what was possible for Americans to have known about the Holocaust as it was happening and how Americans responded," according to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum website.

Those who want to participate go hunting for local newspapers of the 1930's and '40's, looking for news and opinion about 38 different Holocaust-era events that took place in the United States and Europe. If you find an article, as well as information about newspapers that did not cover events, you can submit it to a national database.

As an example for your search, the Western History Center at Casper College has newspaper resources including physical copies, microfilm of Casper newspapers from 1867 to 2007, and a searchable newspaper database. The link below offers other ideas of how to uncover that history.

"History Unfolded raises questions for scholars and will inform the Museum’s initiative on Americans and the Holocaust," according to the Museum.