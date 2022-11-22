Wyoming Barista Gets Revenge on Serial Flasher By Dumping 170-Degree Water on His Genitalia

This is one of those good news/bad news stories.

The bad news is, baristas working at the Rocky Mountain Mudd coffee kiosks have been constantly assaulted by a serial flasher who enjoys exposing his genitalia to the girls who are working the hut's window.

The good news is, one of those baristas got the most poetic type of revenge on the man that one could possibly get.

Cowboy State Daily reported that "34-year-old Andrew C. Crawford of Cody, is a repeat registered sex offender who couldn’t keep his pants zipped as he flashed workers at a pair of Rocky Mountain Mudd Hut coffee kiosks in Cody at least five times between Sept. 14 and Nov. 2."

Owner Myles Haines took those situations very seriously because they were, in his words, 'very personal.'

Haines said that Crawford's actions "were very intentional, and it was very targeted. It happened four or five times..."

The only problem was, it was hard for police to catch Crawford in the act. Cody Police set up video surveillance around the coffee kiosks, but it was hard to catch Crawford, because he was a regular customer, but he wouldn't expose himself every time.

“He would do it, but then wouldn’t do it for two weeks, but he was an everyday customer,” Haines told Cowboy State Daily.

That all changed on November 2.

CSD reports that on the morning of November 2, one of the baristas working the window at the coffee hut recognized Crawford's vehicle moving forward in the drive-thru lane.

“She recognized the vehicle ahead of time, took the customer’s drink order,” Haines told CSD. “When she turned her back to make the drink – but she had already started (video) recording when she saw the vehicle.”

The man exposed himself one more time but, this time, the barista retaliated.

She threw a cup of 170-degree water through the man's window and into his lap.

“In the time it took handing him the drink and getting change is when the cup of water happened,” Haines stated.

The Cody Police Department arrested the man. It's unknown if his injuries needed treated.

“Our police department did really well and acted fast,” Haines said. “He wasn’t threatening and hadn’t touched anybody and wasn’t violent, but he is a repeat offender and a registered offender.”

Cowboy State Daily reported that, prior to Crawford's arrest, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation's sex offender registry lists Crawford as an offender, due to a 2012 conviction in Arizona for possession of child pornography.

Crawford has been arraigned and remains in the Park County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He is facing five misdemeanor charges of public indecency and a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender, according co Circuit and District Court in Park County.

Andrew Crawford, courtesy of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation

Haines told CSD how proud he was of his employees.

"Sadly, this isn’t the first time this has happened, and sadly this probably won’t be the last time this will happen," Haines stated. I’ve got some of the best employees. They’ve been here a long time and I’ve very lucky to have the staff I do. I take it very personal that the girls feel safe with what they do. I need them to be safe, and if they’re not I take it very personal.”

The barista took Crawford's assault personally, too. And that's why she took justice into her own hands.

And his lap.