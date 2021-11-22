Wyoming Bison Just Wants To Play With Snowmobilers
I mean, we all know that bison aren't really much for interacting with humans. For the most part, they just don't care that we exist...until someone does something that will get them gored. Which, typically means it's Springtime since that's an indication that tourist season has begun. But, some situations with Wyoming's favorite beast are just fun to watch.
A bison in Yellowstone was having the time of his life when a bunch of snowmobilers come across him. Does he stop prancing around and playing in the snow? No, he does not. He keeps it up, daring the snowmobilers to cross his path. Maybe he'll make a run at you, maybe he'll keep showing you his week moves.
Check out the video from this TikToker that caught the dancing beast.
I mean, I'm not saying this guy was majestic by any means, but he sure looked like he was having himself a party. Also, how brave were those people on the snowmobiles? I'd probably still be sitting there, waiting for that bison to go one way or another.
I honestly can't stop looking at this video. It's like he's having a party. I really just want to put some music on him. What do you think he's jamming out to? That's how I feel when I hear any Hall & Oates song. Maybe he's busting out his "You Make My Dreams". I bet that song's going to be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. My bad.
