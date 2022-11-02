A press release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) announced that Major Timothy Rysell graduated with distinction from the National Polygraph Academy.

"It is vital for the Department to have this important skillset and we are proud that Major Rysell has distinguished himself in pursuit of it" said DOC Director Daniel Shannon.

Major Rysell completed the National Polygraph Academy Basic Polygrapher Examiner Course #27, which included over 400 hours of in-person classroom training over the course of 3-months.

He graduated with an overall score of 96.7% and he was awarded the Soaring Eagle Award for his achievement, according to the press release.

The Soaring Eagle is granted to the student selected by the instructors overall as having demonstrated competency as well as the ability to make an immediate impact to the field of polygraph.

