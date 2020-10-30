73 Inmates Positive for Virus at Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp

Eighty inmates and staff at a Wyoming Department of Corrections facility are positive for COVID-19.

Seventy-three inmates and seven staff members at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in New Castle have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility houses up to roughly 300 inmates.

According to the release, 296 tests were conducted.

Additionally, six inmates and 10 staff members at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington tested positive for the virus. More than 800 tests were conducted there.

Wyoming Department of Corrections Deputy Administrator Paul Martin said the department has dealt with a similar outbreak at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.

"We have special places (positive inmates) can go," Martin said. He added that corrections staff who work with positive inmates are given hazard pay. They also wear full personal protective equipment including N-95 masks.

An additional round of testing is planned at the Newcastle facility in the coming days.