Do you know what goes great with the sunny days and warm temperatures of a Wyoming summer? A nice, icy-cold glass of soda (or pop, if that's your preferred term.) Of course, everyone in my house has a favorite soda. My kid loves sprite and Fanta (though he usually just gets juice...), and my husband drinks stevia sodas. As for me, I stick to the classics - a tall glass of Coca-Cola.

Now I'll be honest; I'm a sucker for Pepsi, too. Heck, I even drink the Sam's Club brand of cola. But I've never been a fan of diet soda. It just doesn't taste the same. I made the switch to diet sodas mainly to reduce my sugar intake, but I still long for the taste of real Coke.

Evidently, most of Wyoming disagrees with me about that.

Wyoming's Favorite Soda Is...?

A recent article by the popular food publication "Eat This, Not That" discovered that the Cowboy State's favorite soda is, in fact, Coke Zero. That's right, not classic Coke, not even Cherry Coke. Wyoming loves Coke Zero. Imagine my shock, my disbelief...but then again, to each their own!

But I digress. Coke Zero is a pretty popular soda. In 2021, Coke CEO James Quincey said in an interview that Coke Zero's popularity grew during the pandemic and is likely to be "the best growth driver" for the company. Clearly, Coke Zero is popular across the country, too.

So what do you think? Are you a fan of Coke Zero? Am I wrong to love classic Coca-Cola more? I'm not sure I'll ever fully get behind Coke Zero, but I'll definitely be giving it another shot - after all, it is my home state's favorite.