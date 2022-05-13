Wyoming Game And Fish To Begin Trapping Bears

Wyoming Game and Fish will begin trapping grizzly bears, the agency announced this week.

It's part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Game and Fish will conduct grizzly bear capture operations in northwestern Wyoming from the spring through early fall.

Trapping operations will occur both in the front and backcountry areas.

"All areas where trapping is conducted will have major access points marked with warning signs," Game and Fish said. "All trap sites will be posted with area closure signs in the direct vicinity of trap sites. It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs."

Once bears are captured, they're collared, released on-site and monitored in accordance with strict guidelines.

"The annual monitoring of this population is vital to the ongoing management and conservation of grizzly bears in Wyoming. Information obtained through these efforts is used to assess the status and health of grizzly bears in the ecosystem and provides insight into population dynamics critical to demonstrating the continued recovery of the Greater Yellowstone population," Game and Fish said.