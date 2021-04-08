Wyoming Governor Signs Gun Rights Bills Into Law

Governor Mark Gordon on Thursday signed legislation that reportedly prohibits financial institutions and payment processors from discriminating against firearms businesses.

The legislation comes in response to executive actions President Joe Biden has taken that have been labeled as the most ambitious gun control of any modern president by the Associated Press.

Biden has called gun violence in the US an "epidemic and international embarrassment," according to the AP.

Gordon, a Republican, said he has always been a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.

"I oppose any orders or actions imposed from the federal level that infringe on this fundamental right," Gordon said. "I will relentlessly Second Amendment and the Wyoming businesses involved in the firearm industry."

Gordon signed two other firearms related bills into law as well this week.

That includes Senate File 155 which Gordon says ensures that the government cannot impose "improper" restrictions on Wyoming citizens' access to firearms.

Gordon also signed House Bill 116 into law. That bill extends permit-less carry in Wyoming.

"Wyoming was one of the first states to recognize the right to carry without a permit for its citizens, and the bill extends the same privilege to all legal gun owners who otherwise legally qualify to carry a firearm in the state," Gordon's office said.