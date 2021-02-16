Senator Barrasso ‘Won’t Let Joe Biden Threaten the Right of People in Wyoming to Keep and Bear Arms’

As White House officials are meeting to discuss gun violence prevention, Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming says that attacking the 2nd Amendment Rights of law-abiding citizens isn’t the answer.

According to The Hill, Biden Administration officials are meeting with advocates backing gun law reforms, such as strengthening background checks.

Gun sales are on the rise in the U.S., with some believing it’s due to Biden making his intentions about gun laws very well-known during his presidential campaign.

The Hill reports that during Biden’s campaign, he “vowed to pass legislation banning the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and buy back the ones already in circulation.”

President Biden’s campaign website also said that he would “enact universal background check legislation.”

John Feinblatt, the President of Everytown for Gun Safety, had nothing but encouraging words about his recent meeting with President Biden.

“This meeting provided more evidence that the Biden Administration is committed to being the strongest we’ve ever seen on gun safety,” Fleinblatt stated. With COVID making gun violence worse and armed extremists literally holding our democracy at gunpoint, the time for action is now – and we fully expect to see it soon.”

Of course, any laws that the President tries to enact must also be passed by Congress which has proven difficult on such divisive issues as gun control.

Any laws regarding gun control will inevitably run up against Republican Senate members and, if Senator Barrasso’s words are any indication, that’s going to be an uphill battle.

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, Senator Barrasso said that he “won’t let Joe Biden threaten the right of people in Wyoming to keep and bear arms. We all agree that we must wind ways to control violent crime & keep guns out of the hands of criminals. Attacking the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens isn’t the way to do that.”

Though Democrats control the house, all 50 Democratic members of the Senate would need to support the idea of gun legislation, and they would need to be joined by at least 10 Republican Senators, before any sort of legislation could actually pass.