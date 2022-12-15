Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland

Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22.

High winds has drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25.

As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following.

Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.

Cheyenne to Wheatland closed overnight as hard winds blew snow back out on to the highway.

Those winds will continue throughout Thursday as snow plow drivers try and keep ahead of it.

Wyoming's snow fences have done all they can but they are maxed out at this point, so the snow will just drift right over them and on to the roadway.

snowy-road-U.S.-Highway-85-north-of-Cheyenne loading...

This is one of those rare times when I-80 is open in Wyoming but I-25 is closed.

But I-80 faces the same potential of being closed again, due to drifting snow.

This part of I-25 is known for heavy winds. Heavy cross winds often make it difficult for drivers at any time of the year.

For travelers heading north or south in this area, while it is a long way around there are other open back highways and state roads that you can see on the map above.

Driving on those alternative routs is still hazardous due to the same windy conditions.

In fact, winds more to the east of I-25 are much stronger leading to greater potential of blow over risk for high profile vehicles.

For those who have never used it, WYDOT has an interactive website, at this link as well as an app for your phone so you can keep up on road conditions before you venture out.

WEIRD Wyoming Snow Drifts April Blizzard 2022