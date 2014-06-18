Wyoming Is 2014’s 5th Worst State for Teen Drivers

Quite often Wyoming ends up on the better side of lists. For example, we rank really low on violent crime rates, we're ranked fairly high on safe places to live and often voted as having some of the best outdoor scenery, from national parks to good skiing areas. This however was not one of those high points.

In a recent study done by WalletHub.com, Wyoming was rated 46th out of all 50 states with the worst teen drivers (with 1 being the state with the best teen drivers). What seemed slightly more disturbing then that, we ranked 45th as the state with highest number of teen "under the influence" traffic violations per licensed teen driver.