Wyoming Is The Worst State for Teen Drivers and Here’s Why

It's no secret that Wyoming has had one of the worst records when it comes to teen drivers for some time now. A new study conducted by WalletHub actually dives deep into why the Cowboy State scores so terribly each year.

According to WalletHub latest report, "2021's Best & Worse States for Teen Drivers", overall Wyoming ranked dead last out of all fifty states. Our poor ranking is partially due to ranking 50th for the most teen driver fatalities per teen population. We also tied for last place for the highest number of teen DUIs per teen population, along with Montana and South Dakota.

Wyoming also fell into the worst fifteen states with less than 2 out of the 6 optional GDL (Graduated Driver Licensing) provisions.

So what cities and towns in the Equality State have the worst drivers? Well, that's up for debate, but it's not only the teen drivers that scored badly. According to a completely separate study conducted by Land Line, the absolute worse drivers in all of America are 25 to 34-year-old males in Wyoming.

After reading that statistic, I never want to hear another women drivers joke in Casper again.