Is Wyoming Still Getting Jack in the Box and Del Taco? Here’s What We Know

It was reported in the first quarter of 2024 that Jack in the Box and Del Taco were expanding in four areas in the United States, with plans to open new locations in Wyoming, but since last February, there has been no new information.

Both fast food chains are under the same corporate banner (with Jack in the Box being the parent company, as they purchased Del Taco back in March 2022).

When is Jack in the Box and Del Taco opening in Wyoming?

As of right now (Friday, May 30th, 2025), there is not an official opening date for any new locations in the state of Wyoming. That being said, franchises are available... if you have the capital.

In July of 2024, Jack in the Box announced plans to open several new locations in the Chicago area, as well as returning to Mexico, opening a new location in Chihuahua City.

What are the available markets?

The official Jack in the Box franchise website listed these Wyoming cities as "available markets":

Cheyenne

Casper

Gillette

Laramie

Rock Springs

There is certain requirements that have to be met in order to open franchise, including (but not limited to):

Land Size: +25,000 square feet

Building Size: 1350 - 2400 square feet

Population: +10,000 (1 mile)

Employment: +3000 (1 mile)

Household Income: Average $65,000

Traffic Counts:: +25,000 (daily)

Here's to hoping some enterprising Wyomingite (or two or ten), decides to step up soon. Personally, I'm tired of having to drive all the way to Colorado for my quarterly Buttery Smashed Jack hamburger.

