Natrona County Road & Weather Report: BBQ Temps Return This Weekend (5/30/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Mostly sunny and continued warm temperatures today with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. A few showers are possible mainly along the Bighorn Mountains. Saturday will be even warmer, with highs well into the 80s. Warm weather continues into Sunday.
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 77°. There will be a west southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting clear and dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also clear and dry throughout the majority of the state.
There is one road closures:
- District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Summit Rest Area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323.
