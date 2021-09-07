Wyoming Man Missing Since Mid August

The Teton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since roughly August 19.

According to the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Robert Stiles Lowery was last seen in the area of Teton Village.

Lowery was wearing a black baseball cap with the letter P, a blue down vest, plaid shirt and blue jeans.

No other details regarding Lowery's disappearance, including more physical traits or if foul play is suspected, have been released.

Anyone who's seen Lowery since August 20 or otherwise had contact with him is encouraged to contact Teton County Dispatch at 307-733-2331.