Wyoming Medical Center Shares National Doctors’ Day Photo

Even during this pandemic, it's nice to see Casper folk acknowledging those in essential positions, in particular, our doctors. The Wyoming Medical Center shared a photo of the west tower with a gigantic message in front of it.

The official Wyoming Medical Center Facebook page shared the photo along with a message that read:

It’s #nationaldoctorsday and we want to thank whoever placed this thoughtful Card My Yard message in front of the hospital today. Has a doctor made a difference in your life? Help us thank them for all they are doing, today and everyday, to keep our community healthy. Tell your stories in the comments. Thank you Casper! #hospital

A big thank you going out to all doctors in all fields, throughout the country, the state, the city and the entire world during this pandemic. You are all greatly appreciated!

