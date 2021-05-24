Wyoming Native’s ‘Zero Road’ Movie Filming in Casper This Week

It's always a pleasure to see our fellow Wyoming natives making major moves and thus is the case with Chance Sanchez.

Chance is the writer and director for the his film, Zero Road, which he will also be starring in, along side Jackson Rathbone, who played Jasper Hale in The Twilight Saga, and Brandon Thomas Lee (The Hills), who is the eldest son of Mötley Crüe drummer, Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson.

Zero Road is a story about growing up in Casper and experiencing drug addiction and abuse. The film's official tagline reads:

A gifted teen turns to drug running to save his mother and survive his last year of high school.

Sanchez and his movie crew will be filming here in Casper throughout the week. This is Chance's acting debut (in addition to writing and directing), and the fact that he brought production back to his home is motivational. We wish him all the success and can not wait to see the final project.