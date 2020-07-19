UPDATE (2:11 p.m.)

Fire officials say the blaze broke out after a large welder, which was being used as a generator, overheated and malfunctioned, causing grass to ignite.

Minimal losses were reported, but one out building was damaged.

The Natrona County Fire District reminds everyone that fire restrictions are still in place within Natrona County.

UPDATE (1:12 p.m.)

The fire that broke out off of Zero Road on Sunday has been contained after causing "very little damage," according to one of the first responders at the scene.

No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze.

The fire took part of an old barn about half a mile west of the Zero Road/Ten Mile intersection, Deputy Brost of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office told K2 Radio News on Sunday.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Brost said. It was first reported shortly before 12:20 p.m.

In addition to the sheriff's office, the Natrona County Fire District and U.S. Bureau of Land Management crews responded to the blaze.

=========================================================

Original Story:

Fire crews responded to a blaze that broke out near a tree farm off of Zero Road west of Casper on Sunday afternoon.

A witness told K2 Radio News that the fire began around 12:15 p.m. and was still burning shortly before 1 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Natrona County Fire District said he would provide details as they become available.

For the time being, people should avoid the area to allow emergency responders room to work.

The original version of this story incorrectly reported the fire occurred Saturday. This story has been corrected to note that the fire occurred Sunday.