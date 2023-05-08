Wyoming On List Of Safest Sates In America

Welcome to Wyoming.

Do you feel safe here?

You probably are, as longs as you don't try to pet the fluffy cows.

In the mean time, out the rest of the world, violent crime rate in America rose by 4.6% between 2019 and 2020, reaching the highest level since 2010.

Those numbers came from FBI data.

Those numbers are well below the historic highs of 1990s.

Property crime saw a 8.1% drop between 2019 and 2020.

So lets take a look at the best 2023 States rankings, U.S.

The top 10 list, if you will.

Local news was also used to help calculate violent crime rate and property crime rate in each state to determine the best states for public safety in the U.S.

Maine saw the lowest rate of violent crime in the FBI’s data (109 per 100,000 in 2020)

Alaska saw the highest (838 per 100,000). You might think Alaska a safe place to live because of the lack of people. But being around people in Alaska, apparently, is a problem.

The lowest property crime rates was Massachusetts (1,053 per 100,000).

Louisiana saw the highest property crime rate (2,884 per 100,000).

On the top 10 list Wyoming ranks - #10.

Not too bad out of 50 states.

10. Wyoming

Violent crime rate: 234 per 100,000 residents.

Property crime rate: 1,611 per 100,000 residents.

Wyoming fared much better than the states surrounding us.

Colorado ranks about in the middle of the nation for violent and property crime.

The entire top 10 list looks like this:

1). Maine

2). New Hampshire

3). New Jersey

4). Vermont

5). Idaho

6). Rhode Island

7). Massachusetts

8). Virginia

9). Connecticut

10). Wyoming

So while Wyoming is not exactly a place where you can leave your doors unlocked at night, your odds of finding trouble out here in our old western towns is very low.

