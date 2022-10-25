New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 20 ‘Safest States in America’

Other than the beauty, the relatively small population, hunting and outdoor sports, the safety of raising a family in Wyoming is definitely one of the appeal of our wonderful state.

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Safest States in America" and Wyoming ranked very well. Overall, the Cowboy State ranked 17th in the entire nation, beating out our neighbors in Colorado, who came in at 37th.

Get our free mobile app

According the study, WalletHub stated:

In order to determine the safest states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped into five different categories. Our data set ranges from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Here are some of the key metrics and how Wyoming scored:

Personal & Residential Safety - 21st

Financial Safety - 27th

Road Safety - 10th

Workplace Safety - 22nd

Emergency Preparedness - 21st

Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita - 3rd

Fatal Occupational Injuries per Total Workers - 49th (tied for last)

Wyoming scored exceedingly high (or above average), on quite a few of the key metrics. The one thing keeping us from scoring in even higher was "Fatal Occupational Injuries per Total Workers", which we were tied for last place with Alaska.

Regardless, the study proves what the majority of Wyoming residents already know: this is one of the best places in the country and also one of the safest.

It's no wonder so many celebrities have traded in their Los Angeles mansions for the quiet life in country and the mountains. Honestly, we don't blame them one bit.

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming