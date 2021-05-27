Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Abandoned/Forfeited Vehicles

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office says it will be auctioning off some vehicles that have been either abandoned or court forfeited next week.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, the following vehicles will be auctioned off:

- 2000 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $600)

- 1996 Honda Accord (starting bid of $100)

- 2005 Nissan Altima (starting bid of $100)

- Homemade uttility trailer (starting bid of $100)

- 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo (starting bid of $100)

- 1984 Sundance boat & 1984 EZ Loader trailer (starting bid of $192)

According to the post, the auction will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, located at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 South in Rock Springs. Showing starts at 10:30 a.m. and bidding begins at 11 a.m.