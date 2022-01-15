NFL Legend Terrell Owens to Headline Boys & Girls Club Reverse Raffle

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming have announced that NFL Legend Terrell Owens will be speaking at the organization's annual Reverse Raffle & Auction fundraiser.

Get our free mobile app

Per a press release from the club, "Mr. Owens will share the Club's unstoppable mission of inspiring all youth to reach their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens."

According to the release, attendees of the event will enjoy a dinner featuring Wyoming pasture-raised beef from Frank's Butcher Shop. They will also have the opportunity to bid on a variety of items and experiences, including: a Denver Broncos game suite with Terrell Davis; a cattle branding event and dinner at Meriwether Farms; a fishing trip with the Governor; a Pontiac Solstice; a Jeep Rubicon, and more.

Additionally, via an impact auction that will benefit hands-on vocational training for youth, ticket holders will have chances to win a 1983 Zimmer Gold or even $5,000. All proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

"Terrell Owens is an actor, humanitarian, father, fitness expert, model, motivational speaker and a member of the Pro-Football Hall of Fame," the press release stated. "During his 15-year NFL career, Owens’ extraordinary skills on the gridiron and elite athleticism raised the bar for wide receivers in the league. As a member of five different teams (San Francisco, Philadelphia, Dallas, Buffalo, and Cincinnati), Owens amassed 153 total touchdown catches in his career, ranking third on the all-time list. Off the field, Owens is a true champion for youth and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serve youth, ages 5-18 at 11 sites in Natrona, Converse, Fremont, and Johnson Counties. The Clubs have a $4.6 million annual operating budget, and the Reverse Raffle & Auction is one of their largest fundraisers.

For more information, or to purchase tickets or tables, you can visit their website or call 307-235-4079.