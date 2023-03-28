Wyoming Sheriff’s Office To Auction Cars, Bids Start At $100

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will auction off a half-dozen cars and a camper trailer on Tuesday, April 4.

Bids will start at $100.

That's according to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. The post says the following vehicles and one camper trailer will be auctioned:

- 1998 Ford Expedition (starting bid of $100)

- 2000 Chevrolet Blazer (starting bid of $240)

- 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer (starting bid of $216)

- 1999 Pontiac Grand Am (starting bid of $100)

- 2005 Honda Accord (starting bid of $180)

- Unknown Camper Trailer (starting bid of $100)

According to the post:

Our agency occasionally sells abandoned property. After trying to locate the original owner(s), we post notices in public places and publish them in newspapers before the items are auctioned to the public in accordance with Wyoming law.

As such, we have no history on any these vehicles and most those those auctioned have no keys. All vehicles auctioned as-is, with no warranties expressed or implied. We reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Pickup for auctioned vehicles is by Fri., April 7, 2023 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; cash-only payment.