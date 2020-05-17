Wyoming Strip Club Reopens ‘Masks On, Clothes Off’

According to USA Today, poll dancing will resume at a Cheyenne strip club with hand-sanitized and face-masked stripping.

No, really - this is happening.

The first strip club in America to re-open is in Wyoming.

The first "party" will feature about a dozen "nearly naked women" dancing the poles like any other day, but now with the girls wearing face masks.

Do the masks add to the allure? I'll let you be the judge.

Not every mask will be what you see above, nor a surgical mask. Some will be wearing old western bandannas around their faces. I'm sure that will work in favor of the Wyoming audience.

Believe it or not, this is actually following state rules.

The Den, as it is called, will be the first strip club in the area to open back up for business during the coronavirus pandemic, and one of the first in the country. Last Friday's grand re-opening was celebrated with a "masks on, clothes off" party.

Maybe it's because Wyoming has had so few coronavirus cases that state health officials allowed the business to do this. I would love to have been a fly on the wall as their request to open was reviewed.

If The Den is allowed to do this outside Wyoming's most populated city, I can only assume that strip clubs in much less populated areas, like Rozet, will follow close behind.