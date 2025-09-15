Adventure Awaits: Wyoming Ranked Among the Top Outdoorsy States

Every Wyoming resident, and even more so, every Wyoming native, can name several reason why we're the best.

According to a recent study conducted by outdoor apparel website, KÜHL, the Cowboy State is ranked number one in numerous categories for "The Most Outdoorsy States in America".

Overall, Wyoming ranked 6th, but here are some of the individual categories were we really shined. Wonderful Wyoming ranked first for:

Backpacking: highest in the nation, with 259 searches per 100,000 residents.

Hunting: also first, with 400 searches per 100,000 residents.

Mountaineering: number one again, with 244 searches per 100,000 residents.

RV Camping: Wyoming leads here too, with 451 searches per 100,000 residents.

Ivan Slovic from KÜHL stated:

Wyoming’s results show just how deeply outdoor adventure is tied to the state’s identity. From backpacking and hunting to mountaineering and RV camping, residents engage across the full spectrum of activities. The data underlines Wyoming’s reputation as one of the most rugged and adventurous outdoor destinations in the country.

The methodology used for the study analyzed Google searches for fourteen outdoor activities in each state over the course of August 2024 to August 2025, adjusted per 100,000 residents to ensure a fair comparison.

To ensure the validity of the study, I also cross-referenced data from other sources (like SmileHub and even ChatGTP), about the top ten states for outdoors enthusiast. While Wyoming's overall ranking may raise or dip slightly depending on the study, over the last year, we always manage to land in the top 10% of the entire country.

Back in May 2025, the Wyoming Office of Tourism reported that for 2024, the state welcomed 8.7 million visitors and they spent nearly 5 billion dollars purchasing goods and services while in here, which was an increase of 1.6% increase from 2023.

It is evident that everyone is starting to realize how great Wyoming is, in specific, for those outdoor-minded folks.

