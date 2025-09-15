Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Severe Thunderstorms Rolling in Tonight

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A weather system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms today. A few could become strong to severe, with strong wind gusts and small hail the main threat. More showers and storms are possible on Tuesday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected after 5:00 pm tonight. Some of the storms could be severe. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 78°. It will be breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry as well.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke