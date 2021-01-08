Wyoming US Senators React After D.C. Police Officer Killed in Riot

Both Wyoming Senators on Friday issued statements following the death of a US Capitol Police Department officers after rioters stormed the US Capitol.

USCPD says Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday after suffering injuries during Wednesday's riots.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters," the department said in a written statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed."

According to the Associated Press, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher

In a statement on Twitter Friday morning, US Senator John Barrasso said whoever is responsible for Snicknick's death must be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Wyoming's newest senator, Cynthia Lummis, said "there are no words to express my sadness for the friends and family of US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.'

Lummis has taken fire over joining with Senator Ted Cruz in objecting to Wednesday's vote certification, though Lummis's only objected to Pennsylvania.

Still, though, Democrats nationwide and in Wyoming say that questioning the legitimacy of the election led to the violence. In the minutes leading up to the riot, US President Donald Trump again baselessly claimed that the election was rigged. Trump also told attendees prior to the riot, "We're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue."

And that rhetoric and subsequent riot were the culmination of the Trump Presidency, Wyoming Democratic Party Chairperson Joe Barbuto wrote Wednesday evening.

"These People are not protesters or patriots, they are domestic terrorists who were beckoned by the dog whistle of Donald Trump," Barbuto wrote. "The president of the united states is complicit with this violence, as are those who have enabled and defended his actions, conspiracy theories and words over the last four years."

Barbuto continued," It's particularly disturbing that Cynthia Lummis's first action as a United States Senator was to join a small group of radical lawmakers in attempting to overthrow the results of a free and fair election."

Ultimately, Congress certified the election. Joe Biden will become president Jan. 20.