Wyoming Veterans Can Feel The Love For Veterans Day

We owe them everything and on November 11th Veterans are honored for their service.

According to VA.gov, Wyoming has 46,906 veterans living here. 36,172 wartime vets and 10,735 peacetime vets.

There are approximately 19 million veterans living in the United States today, meaning about 7% of the country's population served in the military. If you think about it, the other 312 million of us remain free and protected by so few.

As time ticks on, there are fewer and fewer men and women Veterans from WW II, but there are many from the Korean, Vietnam, Cold War, Gulf War and Global War On Terror eras still with us. For their service and sacrifice, every person that put on a uniform to serve deserve our gratitude, respect and love.

Why November 11th was chosen to honor Vets

The reason November 11th was chosen as the day we honor our Veterans because the fighting ended with an armistice during WW I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Veterans Day began as Armistice Day in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson, was made a legal holiday by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1938 and changed to a day to honor all Veterans in 1954.

Veteran Organizations

Thanks to organizations like the VFWs, HD Outdoors Wyoming and Hunting with Heroes, among others, Veterans in Wyoming do have regular opportunities to be honored for their service.

Personally, I'm in favor of monthly days set aside to honor those men and women. Some companies and organizations do have offers for Veterans to take advantage of all year.

On Veterans Day, those companies and offers multiply for Veteran discounts and specials.

If you're a Vet here are some of the locations giving you discounts and deals to use.

Today, we salute every man and woman that served our country. THANK YOU.

