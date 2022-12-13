Well, all have had advanced notice that a big storm is on the way.

The wise will prepare.

But how we prepare depends on who we talk to.

Everybody has their own list of priorities.

On the Wake Up Wyoming Facebook page the show's producer Miss Mary asked;

What do you do to prep for a big storm?

We got some interesting answers.

attachment-Snow Prep 1 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 2 loading...

Lindsey and Luke are in that category of common sense preparations.

They have studied the forecast and are loading up on what they need, no matter if they need it or not.

attachment-Snow Prep 3 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 4 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 5 loading...

OKAY but hold on.

This next one from Tanya is the Pinky & The Brain approach. It's weird, but it works.

attachment-Snow Prep 6 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 7 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 8 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 9 loading...

I think mark was our first beer comment.

He won't be the last.

attachment-Snow Prep 10 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 11 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 12 loading...

THERE YOU GO!

Another beer guy.

Some people just naturally think of drinking when they are stuck at home.

That's probably okay since they can't go out and do any harm.

Hands toasting wine glasses in front of lit fireplace AlexRaths loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 13 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 14 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 15 loading...

HOLD ON!

That picture Erik posted is spot on.

Stock up on milk and bread before they run out in the store.

Why milk and bread, I don't know.

Some others posting here would say BEER AND CHIPS!

attachment-Snow Prep 16 loading...

attachment-Snow Prep 17 loading...

Well, there you go.

Beer, Milk, and bread. Don't forget the chips.

Also- make sure your Netflix is paid up.

WEIRD Wyoming Snow Drifts April Blizzard 2022