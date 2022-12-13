Here’s How Real Wyomingites Prep For A Major Storm
Well, all have had advanced notice that a big storm is on the way.
The wise will prepare.
But how we prepare depends on who we talk to.
Everybody has their own list of priorities.
On the Wake Up Wyoming Facebook page the show's producer Miss Mary asked;
What do you do to prep for a big storm?
We got some interesting answers.
Lindsey and Luke are in that category of common sense preparations.
They have studied the forecast and are loading up on what they need, no matter if they need it or not.
OKAY but hold on.
This next one from Tanya is the Pinky & The Brain approach. It's weird, but it works.
I think mark was our first beer comment.
He won't be the last.
THERE YOU GO!
Another beer guy.
Some people just naturally think of drinking when they are stuck at home.
That's probably okay since they can't go out and do any harm.
HOLD ON!
That picture Erik posted is spot on.
Stock up on milk and bread before they run out in the store.
Why milk and bread, I don't know.
Some others posting here would say BEER AND CHIPS!
Well, there you go.
Beer, Milk, and bread. Don't forget the chips.
Also- make sure your Netflix is paid up.