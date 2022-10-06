Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier

Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.

Different people act differently. “Duh, Raedyn”. We all understand that on paper, it makes total sense. It is incredibly strange to experience. Sometimes the things that people care about make sense to you, even if it’s not your thing, like pictures and documentation, not my thing on trips but if you want physical manifestations of that memory that’s cool. Lots of times they don’t, cutting in front of small children in line for a kiddie coaster as an adult, not cool.

I’m not going to lie to you guys, some differences I saw at least people wise were pretty neutral things, some were changes I would prefer, and most sucked. Even with the things I enjoyed that the “Other State-ers" did, I would still prefer to live here. No doubt, Casper is a great place to live. The people here have a great sense of responsibility, work ethic, and most of us were taught all the common sense we need in life.

The Most Noticable Differences:

