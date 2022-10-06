According to the National Weather Service, today's forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 68 degrees.

Is this the last week we'll be using our air conditioners in Natrona County this year? Or worrying about chocolate melting in the front seat? Maybe, folks.

The weather service predicts the possibility of snow next week with temps dipping below 32 degrees. After that we'll start to see leaves dropping and early morning frost settling on ground foliage.

That being said, we've got mostly sunny skies for the rest of this week and weekend with little to no clouds in the sky. It's the perfect chance to get outdoors and have some fun.

