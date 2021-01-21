Wyoming’s Favorite Streaming Service Is Not Hulu or Netflix

Our favorite platform is pretty popular across the nation.

In case you haven't noticed, the entertainment world is changing. Gone are the days of cable television being your only option. Now, there's content just about everywhere and more and more streaming services are popping up.

Honestly, it's overwhelming. First it was YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon. Now there's Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, Discovery+, ESPN+... and you know there will be more on the way. These services offer your favorite shows from the past, current shows on demand and they are all creating their own original content too. It's hard to keep up physically, mentally and financially.

So which ones do you subscribe to?

With 60 percent of people ditching their cable packages in 2019, and most likely more doing the same in 2020, I think it's safe to say that you're a streamer and you probably have an opinion. I'm curious if your preferences line up with those of the rest of Wyoming. A recent survey has determined which streaming service is the most popular in each state.

Wyoming loves YouTube the most.

Of all of the streaming services that are out there, YouTube was one of the top five. It was also overwhelmingly the favorite in the US with most states choosing it as their top platform. The other popular services are Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Vimeo. I'll admit, I didn't know you could stream show son Vimeo. I thought they were just a video sharing site.

Personally, I enjoy YouTube TV because it's almost like having regular cable.