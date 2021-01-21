Watch Wild Turkeys Show a Delivery Guy Who’s Really Boss

We know this in Casper. A delivery man now also knows that in the food chain he's somewhere way below a group of wild turkeys who showed him who's really boss.

The homeowner said that they had never seen wild turkeys in their yard until this happened when an Amazon driver tried to deliver their order.

Why do I think of Thomas Gobbles & Friends when I watch this? I'm sure I'm not alone in my theory that wild turkeys might be above bears and wolves on the wildlife food chain.

If you watched the entire video, you witnessed the turkeys trying to eat the antenna off of the truck in the driveway also. I would argue this is more proof that there's no more cocky animal in the wild than a turkey.

