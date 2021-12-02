Wyoming’s Home To Two of the Top 3 Richest Families In the US

The families behind Walmart and Mars Candy Bars are both on a Yahoo Finance list of America's richest families. Both families have ties to Wyoming.

In late November, Yahoo! Finance released the 25 richest families in the United States:

#1 on the list (to no one's surprise) is the Walton family, who are behind super department store Walmart, are said to be worth $247 Billion. Sam Walton started his first Wal-Mart in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas. Today there are over 5,000 stores in the US alone.

Both of these families have important members that call Wyoming home. As a matter of fact, the first 4 names on the 'Richest People in Wyoming' list are members of these families.

The Richest People In Wyoming list comes from Moneyinc.com

#4 on the list Christy Walton is the widow of John T. Walton, the son of Walmart Founder Sam Walton. Her husband died in a 2005 plane crash and she inherited her $7.8 Billion after the accident. She has lived in Jackson, Wyoming since the death of her husband.

#3 also belongs to the Walmart heirs...Lukas Walton is Christy Walton's son. In 2015 the majority of his fathers wealth was transferred to him and currently he's worth $16.2 billion. Lukas was just a teen when he and his mother moved to Jackson, WY. He splits his time between Jackson and Chicago and does work with his organization Builders Vision

#2 is Forrest Mars Jr. the eldest son of Mars candy company Forrest Mars Sr. When he died in 2016, he was the 16th richest American. Forrest owned a ranch in the Northwest Wyoming. Even being dead, he is considered the 2nd richest person in Wyoming with a net worth of $22.9 billion

#1 stays in the Mars family. John Mars second son of Forrest Sr. and is the grandson of Mars Candy founder Frank Mars and is the current chairman of Mars Inc. and resides in Jackson, WY. Not only is he the richest person in Wyoming, but currently is the 31st richest person in the world with $30.4 billion.

