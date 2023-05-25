Wyoming’s Little Known Lakefront Campground

During the 2017 solar eclipse, I headed out to Glendo, Wyoming right at ground zero of the event.

Knowing that the little town of Glendo was going to be overwhelmed by people, I was looking for the best place to view the event sans crowd.

Glendo Reservoir at Glendo State Park is a very popular camping and boating area in Wyoming.

But most people never drive out to the best campgrounds the lake has to offer.

The 2017 eclipse, which passed right over the lake, caused the little town of Glendo, population 203, to swell to over 100,000 people.

But I had a campsite all to myself for the eclipse because I knew where to go.

You can look at a map at this link.

If you want to camp, swim, boat, and fish AWAY from the Memorial Day crowd then avoid the campgrounds you see when you first pull in.

KEEP DRIVING!

Drive all the way around, over the dam, and keep going to the east side.

Sandy Beach Campground is on the east side and is beautiful.

But again, populated.

Keep driving.

Beyond here camping is first come first serve. You cannot reserve a spot.

After many twists and turns there is a sign for Indian Camp Ground.

There is a paved boat ramp for those who need it.

That is one of the advantages of that spot.

But you are not quite there yet.

After passing the boat ramp there is a small cattle guard to cross then a road immediately to the left.

Turn in and take the first campground on the left. It is down in the trees where it is cool and, because of the landscape, it is impossible for anyone else to camp close by.

There is a little inlet of water at the base of the site which cools the summer breeze as it comes off the lake.

Because that campsite does not have many neighbors the outhouses are, um, not so full.

That means the smell is bearable and there are far fewer flies.

Just a little north of there is Broken Arrow Camp Ground.

This spot has sandy beaches and lots of trees, it is beautiful.

But because it is so nice it is often full of people, and that means the outhouse is full of, um. So it kinda stinks.

You can continue north, but the gravel road turns to ruts and that is the end of the water pumps to fill your jug and outhouses.

High up above the lake, in the sun, is Burnt Wagon.

There are nice beaches in the cover of trees below the campsites and it is quiet.

The last possible place is Muddy Bay.

A word of caution about Muddy Bay is mosquitoes.

There is also all that water but no way to get to it because, well, it is called Muddy Bay for a reason. It is a marsh.

But if your interest is being alone and watching land animals, water life, and birds of all shapes and sizes, Muddy Bay is the place to be.

Most people never drive out this far.

Do it and enjoy the solitude.

