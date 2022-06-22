Wyoming’s Military Museum To Be Featured By Laura Ingraham

Laura Ingraham a television talk host on Fox Nation, has an upcoming episode in Wyoming where she will talk with Dan Starks, Founder of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles is located southeast of Dubois. It has what might be the most impressive collection of military vehicles, mostly armored, in the world.

Nearly 500 fully restored vehicles from every branch of the U.S. military from 1897 to the present.

There is also an impressive collection of firearms along with stories of the men who used them.

For those who missed out on Yellowstone, due to the flood, this Wyoming stop is not too far away.

Your Yellowstone National Park experience can include the National Museum of Military Vehicles, our nation’s world-class military history museum! Every day, tourists from around the world are awestruck at the incredible depth and detail found inside our Museum. We are passionate about excellence and we strive to create a world-class museum experience for every guest that walks through our doors. Plan your visit today! (NMMV).

The museum itself is quite moving. It's not just about military hardware. It's about the men and women who were willing to give all for their nation, and why.

The mission of the museum is stated as,

To honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families. To educate next generations on the history of American freedom. To preserve and share historic military vehicles.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles opened its newest gallery on May 26, 2021, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the museum. General Lewis "Chesty" Puller Gallery honors the service of the millions of Americans who served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

Wyoming Has Polish MiGs for Ukraine Not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the was talk of Poland giving Ukraine some of their MiG fighter planes.

Poland is now part of NATO. So they were willing to part with the older Russian planes for newer and more hi-tech Western planes.

For several reasons, the deal fell through. Ukraine will not get the planes.

HEY Ukraine! If you're still interested, Wyoming has a few old Polish MiGs we would be happy to give you.