The Nicolaysen Art Museum (NIC) will be hosting a free summer night series, NIC Nites, starting Thursday, June 30th. These will be located in the backyard space at the museum and will feature music, art, community engagement, food, beer and a movie.

The NIC is the beautiful brick building across from the Natrona Public Library. It is the only museum in the state dedicated to contemporary art. It's mission is to collect, preserve, and exhibit contemporary artists' work for the community as a source of inspiration and education. The NIC values creativity, self-expression, and cultural dialogue, making it a place where community members can come and connect to the city on a larger scale.

The first night's attraction includes an art activity by the Casper Artists' Collective, The Hangry Dog food truck, beer from Skull Tree Brewing, a music performance by Justin Baxter starting at 6:30 p.m., meet and greet with the Casper Horseheads Players, and the 1993 movie 'Sandlot' beginning at 7:45 p.m.

NIC Nites are scheduled to continue through July and August, featuring 'Jumanji' and 'The Goonies'.

Andy Couch, Executive Director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum said, "We are excited to open up our backyard for these free community programs and new partnerships."

In a recent press release the director of communications at the museum asked locals to "Please consider donating to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision." You can visit the website to donate or learn more about the museum and its programs. You can also visit the Facebook page, or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.