NIC Summer Fest Returns to Casper Mid-June with New Attractions

The Nicolaysen Art Museum summer festival is returning for its 16th year and will coincide with the last weekend of the CNFR, Friday, June 16th, through Sunday, June 18th.

"We are happy to host our community and CNFR visitors at NIC Fest this summer,” the Nicolaysen’s new Executive Director, Allison Maluchnik, said. “We will have new attractions and activities this year that we hope will entice visitors to spend their weekend at the museum."

As in years past, the museum will be surrounded by art, food, family activities, and entertainment. Various food and community marketplace vendors will be available and artist tents will be on the festival grounds with works for purchase. The museum will be open for the public to experience the NIC’s latest exhibitions.

“NIC Fest is an opportunity for our community to come together and showcase unique regional businesses, artists, and performers. We are actively seeking sponsors to bring this festival alive for 2023,” said Nicolaysen Events and Operations Manager, Trinity Attaway.

Visit Casper is sponsoring the stage where music will fill the weekend and are the Saturday day sponsor. Townsquare media is also a sponsor for the weekend.

“Visit Casper is excited to sponsor NIC Fest, bringing the community together downtown to enjoy Casper’s growing art scene,” Visit Casper said. “NIC Fest continues to grow each year, and, while the art is outstanding, you’ll find yourself browsing through much more than just art. This free, three-day, family-friendly event features live music, food, and entertainment. Casper welcomes locals, as well as hundreds of state-wide and regional visitors, who gather in our community to engage in this wonderful festival. We invite you to join the celebration as we kick off another phenomenal year at NIC Fest.”

This event is free and open to the public and sponsorships help the NIC offset costs to create this dynamic festival.

Anyone interested in being a sponsor, vendor, or having an artist booth, please visit thenic.org/nicfest2023.

Additional details like the music lineup and additional activities will be announced as they are confirmed.