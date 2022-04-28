This Is How Longmire’s Katee Sackhoff Was Injured On The Show

Being an actor you can take multiple different paths in your career. You can be an actor that plays it straight and let a stunt double do the hard stuff for you, or you can be like Katee Sackhoff from Longmire and do the stunts yourself.

Katee has had a lengthy career and one of her prominent roles was that of Walt Longmire's trusty deputy Victoria Moretti. On the show she always had Walt's back or was the one getting into trouble and needed to be saved, but she was always a big part of the storyline.

In an interview released by FanExpo Boston, Katee admits that many times while doing her scenes during the shows filming, she was injured a few times and even suffered multiple concussions.

Her first concussion was when she was wearing a motorcycle helmet and received a compression concussion when she used her head to hit a fellow cast member. Her second happen during a scene when she was firing a gun and when it went off, she pinched a nerve in the back of her head.

Who says being an actor isn't dangerous?

Even though the book series author, Wyoming's Craig Johnson, has another book debuting in September, it's looks as though that may be all fans of the series is going to get. Reports say that there are no plans (as of now) for the series to be re-started anytime soon. After being dropped by A & E, the show was picked up by Netflix to let the series continue. The final season is season 6 from back in 2016 and rumors have been all over the internet ever since predicting the shows return.

The closest you may ever get to the show is just a quick drive to Buffalo, Wyoming for Longmire Days in August. This year will be the delayed 10th anniversary celebration of the festival. August 18-21 in the fictional town of Durant, Wyoming...which is based off the real life town of Buffalo.

In years past, stars of the show have been on hand to help celebrate and since this is the 10th anniversary, you never know what will happen.

Watch this video and see Katee explain the concussions from the show.

A Little Bit About All 23 Wyoming Counties

Vintage Wyoming Movie Posters I love walking down the hallway of a modern movie theater and looking at the old posters of vintage movies.

That got me thinking about old Westerns based on Wyoming. How many of those posters are still around?

Many are, and many are for sale online, if you want to decorate your home, or even home theater, with classic and mostly forgotten movie posters.

Most of these films were made before the era of television. Hollywood was cranking out these things as fast as they could.

The plots, the scrips, the acting, directing, and editing were SO BAD, they were good.