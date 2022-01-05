HGTV fans are likely familiar with the widely popular series "Home Town".

The series showcases Ben and Erin Napier's artistic vision and genuine passion for restoration. In each episode, the couple and their crew (made up of local craftspeople) transform rundown and outdated properties into unique and beautiful homes for families.

Fans love the Napier's for their southern charm, how they source and support all things local, and the unique "grandmillennial" style they use in their home decor.

Their spin-off series "Home Town Takeover" has them traveling to small towns across the United States to work their magic.

And now they have a second spin-off show called "Home Town Kickstart" where along with People magazine, other famous designers, and HGTV stars the Napiers will "refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and invigorate a public space that will forever change the lives of everyone in the town."

Six small towns across the United States will get a major boost and all the help they need to get a much-needed fresh start.

And Buffalo, Wyoming is on that list of six towns.

In this article from the Sheridan Press, Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader said; “I think it’s a great opportunity. It’s a huge boost for Buffalo to be on national — and even international — television. It’ll put Buffalo on the map.”

Below is a video that shares some more details about the show.

We will definitely be keeping our eyes open for all the good things happening in Buffalo, and we can't wait to see how they help out this little town.

If you're interested in their other spin-off show here is a look at "Home Town Takeover"

