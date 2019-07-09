New HGTV Show ‘Mountain Mamas’ Coming in August

I admit that I can be something of a HGTV junkie at times. More often than not, I leave HGTV on if I'm not watching anything specific. Now, there's a new show coming that I plan to pay close attention to. It's called "Mountain Mamas" and it starts in August.

I saw this news shared by Broadway World. They reported that Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes will be the 'Mountain Mamas' and will renovate homes and log cabins in Montana.

Here's how the official HGTV site describes the show:

People are moving to Montana in droves and move-in ready properties are getting scooped up quickly. Real estate mavens Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes help clients sort through a variety of historic homes from log cabins to ranch houses in need of a little TLC.

Ranch houses and log cabins? I am so there.

Broadway World indicates that "Mountain Mamas" will premiere on Saturday, August 10. My TV remote is warmed up and ready for some mountain living.