Casper’s Nicolaysen Art Museum Now Has Free 3D Virtual Tours Of Past Exhibits

Casper's Nicolaysen Art Museum has been a part of the Casper landscape since May 1990.

Its mission is to be a cultural anchor for our community. The Nicolaysen (The Nic) strives to do this by collecting, preserving, and exhibiting the work of contemporary artists.

The Nic also works hard to make sure that their art is available to the community in a variety of ways, from free to the public exhibits, low-cost art classes, free lesson plans, and education programs the staff at The Nic has worked hard to ensure that their art collection is available to anyone and everyone.

And now, they've taken it to the next level with Free 3D Virtual Tours of past exhibits.

Here is a look at how you can find the 3D Tours at thenic.org

Along with 3D virtual tours of the exhibits, you can read about the artist, see pictures of the work shown, watch interviews with the artist and have access to free lesson plans.

Not only is this wonderful for local art lovers, but this new tool will allow people from around the world to get a glimpse at our fabulous local museum.

Hopefully, they'll even be inspired to hit the road and visit Casper to see it in person.

Having access to all of these videos might be exactly what a local child needs to inspire them to be Wyoming's next artist.

I particularly like the series of videos where artists answer questions and show off their personal studios.

A big thank you to everyone at the Nicolaysen Art Museum for working so hard to make your art accessible to everyone.

