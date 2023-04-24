Yellowstone Idiots Get Off To An Early Start, 2023

Take a good look at that photo above.

There are two idiots here.

The person trying to to get licked by the bison and the person holding the bread.

This photo was posted on the Facebook page:

Yellowstone National Park: Invasion Of The Idiots.

Thanks to Ty Allen for posting this photo on that page.

YUP! The idiots are back.

BUT WAIT! We have more.

Below that photo is a video of a woman who does not know when to LEAVE THE AREA!

Honestly, these people are off to an early start with STUPID!

It's not just in Yellowstone.

These, what shall I call them... How about - PEOPLE WHO DON'T KNOW THAT THEY HAVE A DEATH WISH! have arrived early in our national park system.

Yes 2023 is going to be an entertaining year, if you think watching stupid people getting mauled by wild animals is entertaining.

Lets not forget getting your photo taken with a fluffy cow, just before it MAULS YOU!

Thanks to David Wolf for posting this one.

attachment-342036290_3389326534715582_8701731749225240668_n loading...

We saw several dumb human/animal interactions this past week but this takes the top prize. This man walked to a geyser at Fairy Falls, stuck his hand in the water, licked his fingers and then walked back to his family/group to get a water bottle to bring a collection of the geyser water back to his group. (Dajo Danes).

Dajo posted this video of people walking off the boardwalk to get some water out of the hot springs.

I guess posting all of those signs telling people why they need to stay on the boardwalk was just a waste of time, money and effort.

Now taking bets on how long it will be before someone ends up in the hospital with burns.

YUP! 2023 is going to be a busy year.

Stick with us, and monitor Yellowstone National Park: Invasion Of The Idiots. on Facebook.

Maybe this year we will have a Darwin Awards winner.

A Field Guide To Wyoming Tourist Types