Residents Extinguish Structure Fire with a Garden Hose

The Natrona County Fire-EMS wrote in a news release that there was a structure fire in North Casper on the 200 block of E. G. Street.

Initial reports said there was a dresser engulfed in flames in a basement.

When first responding units arrived, the fire had been extinguished by the home owner using a garden hose.

Smoke damage to the residence was minimal and the occupants were able to return without delay.

Casper Fire-EMS responded with five units and the on-duty battalion chief.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.