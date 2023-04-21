Residents Extinguish Structure Fire with a Garden Hose
The Natrona County Fire-EMS wrote in a news release that there was a structure fire in North Casper on the 200 block of E. G. Street.
Initial reports said there was a dresser engulfed in flames in a basement.
When first responding units arrived, the fire had been extinguished by the home owner using a garden hose.
Smoke damage to the residence was minimal and the occupants were able to return without delay.
Casper Fire-EMS responded with five units and the on-duty battalion chief.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.