10 Pics of the Fink Ranch in Lovell, Wyoming with Big Horn Views

I think I could spend just about every waking hour browsing through Wyoming ranches. This won't require every waking hour, but I have found a video and 10 pics of the Fink Ranch near Lovell, Wyoming which has a pretty view of the Big Horn Mountains.

Mason and Morse Ranch Company shared this video tour of how pretty this part of Wyoming is.

Here are 10 pics of the ranch including the home and land.

Fink Ranch, Lovell, Wyoming

The Ranchland listing mentions the Fink Ranch is about 3 miles southwest of Lovell. That means you're looking at the northwestern part not that far from Billings, Montana. The ranch residence itself is listed as a 4-bedroom, 3-bath home with over 4,000 square feet.

I love this part of Wyoming. Because it's in the Big Horn Valley, there's about half the national average of snow and you can't beat the Big Horn Mountains for nearby scenery.

This kind of Wyoming land isn't free. The current asking price for the Fink Ranch is $1,398,000 as of this writing. Wonder if I could start a Go-Fund-Me to see if enough friends would be willing to help me make this Wyoming ranch dream happen?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MUST SEE: John Dutton's Yellowstone Ranch is Real and Here are 12 Pics