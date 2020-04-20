2020 ‘Scoop The Poop’ Photo Contest [VOTING]

We asked you for your photos and you delivered. Now we need your help to crown the official spokesdog for the 2020 Scoop The Poop campaign! Vote now for your favorite dog!

Dog poop that hasn’t been picked up can be washed into storm drains, nearby waterways – and can be a major source of bacteria and parasites. (Plus, it’s really not fun to step in.) We’re teaming up with the City Of Casper to get this important message across – whether you walk your dog on public streets or let it roam your backyard – always remember to scoop the poop!

We need your help finding the official 2020 spokesdog for the City’s “Scoop The Poop” campaign – this lucky canine will be a star around town in the City’s advertising, plus will receive treats and supplies from K&M Pet Products (valued at over $200 )and two weekend passes to the 2020 Beartrap Summer Festival. (where dogs are always welcome).

Vote for your favorite pooch now until midnight Sunday, April 26th, with the winning pooch announced on April 27th. “Scoop the Poop, Everybody’s Doing It!”

Entries are organized alphabetically and placed in groups.

*One vote per voting group, per household, per day*

Group 1 - (A - F)

Group 2 - (G - L)

Group 3 - (M - R)

Group 4 - (S - Z)

