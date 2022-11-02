‘28 Months Later’ Might Finally Happen

28 Days Later... completely reshaped the world’s conception of what zombies could be. Now we might be able to return to that universe with a complete trilogy. The film and its sequel are well-known for shocking kills, tense relationships, and of course, popularizing the terrifying “fast zombie” rather than the more common shambling variety. While it was only made on a budget of $8 million dollars, it quickly grossed much more than that. It managed to pull in $82.7 million globally and cemented itself as a staple of 2000s horror in the process.

The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, didn’t quite bring in the same profit as its predecessor, but it also managed to draw positive reviews. Now, it seems that 28 Days Later... director Danny Boyle is considering the possibility of a third film.

Boyle spoke with NME recently, and when asked about a potential third entry, he shared the following:

I’d be very tempted. It feels like a very good time actually. It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we’ll see… who knows?

Boyle added that the film could happen because of the current struggles at movie theaters that are trying to get audiences to return after the pandemic. “It’s hard for companies distributing films and for cinema chains to show films, they’re struggling to get people into the cinema unless it’s something like Top Gun: Maverick or a Marvel,” Boyle explained. “But a third part would get people in, if it was half-decent.”

As of now, there are no concrete plans for the film. That being said, the interest is surely there, from the director and audience alike.

