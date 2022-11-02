Casper Mountain Could See Eight Inches of Snow Tomorrow

From midnight tonight to 6 p.m. tomorrow the National Weather Service predicts 2-4 inches of snow in town.

Casper Mountain could see between 4 and 8 inches!

Plan on slippery road conditions.

There's a winter weather advisory that forecasts strong winds today with gusts up to 46 mph.

Today's high is near 62 degrees with a low around 28 degrees.

