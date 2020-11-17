The weather has become decidedly colder, and the snow we've had in the last week along with the frosty air has us feeling ALL the Christmas vibes.

So, it's perfect timing to give you all the details about the 32nd annual Festival of Trees Fundraiser for Special Olympics Wyoming.

This year's event will look a little bit different (thank you worldwide pandemic) than years in the past, but Special Olympics Wyoming is looking forward to helping you to feel all the holiday cheer of years past while helping raise money for their amazing athletes.

Fully decorated Christmas trees, wreaths, and stockings that have been decorated by local businesses and individuals will be on display at the Eastridge Mall across from Best Buy from November 23rd to December 6th.

Casperites can stop by and look at the beautiful holiday decor and then bid on their favorite items through this link. The winners will then be able to take their gorgeous decorations home just in time for the holidays.

Besides the holiday decor, the online auction includes baskets of items and other donations made by local businesses. You can take a look at these items and bid on your favorites through this link.

Special Olympics Wyoming would like to thank the more than 50 donors that have contributed to making this year's event a success and hope that this online option will allow even more Casperites to participate.